Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to Shifnal Industrial Estate, on Lamledge Lane, Shifnal, at around 4.37pm today - Thursday, August 28.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene and firefighters wore breathing equipment while using hosereel jets to deal with the incident.

An update from the fire service said that two cars had been '100 per cent' destroyed by fire, with two further cars damaged by 'radiated heat'.