Newport Food Frenzy 2025: High street festival returns with local flavours, live demos and family fun

Saturday, September 13, will see the return of the Newport Food Frenzy, with organisers promising a day jam-packed with delicious drinks and tasty treats.

This year will be the eighth time the event has taken place, with previous years seeing thousands flock to the high street for the celebration of Shropshire's culinary scene.

From talented home cooks to artisan shops and established eateries, there will be delicious offerings from renowned local and national food producers.

Juggling Jim with Emma Cradwell from Coopers Gourmet Sausage Rolls at a previous Newport Food Frenzy

Visitors are also encouraged to explore the Newport Indoor Market for mouth-watering samples and hidden gems.

Meanwhile, participating pubs and cafes are being encouraged to offer special themed menus and exciting food experiences.

There will also be a range of entertainment on offer at the stage at Adams’ Grammar School, including cooking demos, local business cook-offs, and cocktail-making demonstrations.

A previous Newport Food Frenzy event

In recent days, two new local businesses have been announced as sponsors for this year's event, Fiveways Insurance and Windermere Windows.

Nigel West, director at Fiveways Insurance, said: "We are incredibly proud to support the Newport Food Frenzy.

"As a local Newport company, we believe in investing in events that bring our community together and highlight the fantastic spirit of our town.

Thomas Medlicott getting stuck in at Newport Food Frenzy

"The Food Frenzy is a highlight of the year, and we're thrilled to help make it a success."

Phil Lockley, director at Windermere Windows, added: "Supporting local initiatives like this is crucial for the vitality of Newport.

"We're looking forward to a fantastic day celebrating our town's culinary scene."