Watch: Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival gets in full swing

The four days of music, art and culture started on Friday, August 22 at various venues around the town, including a first for this year, the Campfire Jam at The Court in St Mary's Street.

Fun in The Court

There was also a night of poetry an Bridgnorth Library and Visitor Information Point – which organisers ShireFolk say is always a highlight at the start of the festival.

ShireFolk took over the running of the event, now in its 17th occasion, several years ago.

The poetry evening

The organisers have since managed to secure funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which has allowed them to put on more events, interactive workshops, as well as providing opportunities for people to gain technical experience back-stage.

Westley Bone and with him : Mia Campbell-Spence, back: Jenny Bone, Murphy Woodcock, Hattie Coleman, Cassie Norman, Lily Proctor. The youngsters are on a Technical Crew Futures course in connection with Vibrant Shropshire, learning the skills to put on shows.

Stall holders in Castle Grounds

Saturday afternoon saw the Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival move to the Castle Gardens.

Bridgnorth Castle Gardens on Saturday

he entertainment was started by Ben Spicer's Pub Quiz. Ben, a resident of the town is a recent finalist on Mastermind.

Castle Grounds ahead of the quiz on Saturday

The quiz was followed by the Ukelele band, Shiftypops and other family acts.

Festival-goers will be invited to “Dance the Night Away” with music act Urban Folk Theory Ceilidh, who will be performing in Castle Gardens from 6pm.

The fun was in Castle Grounds on Saturday

In the evening, more entertainment will be put on in the town's pubs where a range of bands, DJs and entertainers will perform.

Sunday sees the entertainment move to the town centre, which will be closed to traffic as bands take to the main stage from noon, which activities, pub entertainment and events go on through the afternoon across the town centre.

The event comes to a close on Monday after more music on the Quayside stage as well as the ever-popular Feel the Rhythm – Ronnie Prudence Drum Workshop, which starts at noon, with music on until 6pm.

“This year’s festival has an even stronger festival feel, with food and drink stalls from local suppliers set up at all main stages,” said Westley Bone of ShireFolk. “Come for the music, stay for the atmosphere, and spend the whole day enjoying exceptional live performances, delicious local treats, and endless festival fun."

For a full list of events taking place at the Bridgnorth Music & Arts Festival this long weekend, visit: bridgnorthfestival.co.uk