The Environment Agency has approved the application for the Worthen Brook, in Worthen, close to the border between Shropshire and Mid Wales.

The licence was requested by local councillor Heather Kidd and the local flood action group.

Flooding of the brook has taken place going back a number of years and cuts off around 30 homes at Millstream, and leaves the Brookside road covered in large amounts of mud.

The flooding can cut off 30 properties when it takes place.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “We understand the concerns of the local community and have been engaging with them for some time via the Worthen Community Flood Action Group, which is sponsored by Shropshire Council’s National Flood Forum.

“We have worked with the group to ensure its plans to remove silt from the Worthen Brook in the village are in accordance with environmental legislation. The community group now has a flood risk activity permit to remove silt annually.”

The Worthen Brook. Picture: Google Streetview

Councillor Kidd said the parish would be paying for and appointing a contractor to carry out the work to the Environment Agency's specifications.

She said the application had been overseen by both the local and national Environment Agency.

Councillor Kidd also explained other work was taking place to help those affected by flooding in the village.

Councillor Kidd visiting the flooded Brookside road during a previous incident.

She said: "Shropshire Council's Flood Team also are working with the volunteer group to help them deal with the flooding when it happens – which has proved to be much more frequently over the last few years."

She added that removing the silt would not bring an end to flooding, but would allow water to run off more quickly.