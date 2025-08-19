Councillor Martin Fitton was confirmed for Finance, Personnel and General Purposes in addition to his existing membership of Planning and Environment at a recent meeting

Councillor Buzz Bishop was agreed for all committees - Planning and Environment, Finance, Personnel and General Purposes, Scrutiny and the Recreation Ground Management Group.

Councillor Judith Gardner was agreed for Finance, Personnel & General Purposes.

Councillor Tom Bounds has not expressed an interest in any committee at this stage because of ill health

There are three committees for the town council now plus one for the recreation ground trust.

The three town council ones committees are planning and environment, finance, personnel general purposes and scrutiny.

Members agreed the electing of additional members to the committees.

At June’s meeting members voted to reduce the number of members needed on committees to form a quorum from five to four, because of the shortage of members and because a couple of meetings had been cancelled recently because they would have been inquorate.

The council also currently has four vacancies and some have existed for months.

Anyone interested in becoming a town councillor should contact the town clerk for more information by calling 01544 239098 or email: clerk@kingtontowncouncil.gov.uk