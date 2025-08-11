Top of the league: Wolves' historic programmes ranked the most valuable of all Premier League clubs - here's how much they're going for

Over £6,300 has been spent on just ten individual editions sold on eBay - the highest total of any Premier League club.

New research from one of the UK’s leading print providers of books and brochures, Where the Trade Buys analysed the 10 most expensive programmes ever sold on eBay for each club competing in the forthcoming Premier League season

Among the highest-value Wolves programmes were: Sunderland vs Wolves (1942 Football League War Cup final) - £1,154.40; Wolves vs Sheffield United (1937 FA Cup replay) - £999.00 and Stoke City vs Wolves (1908 FA Cup Quarter Final) - £669.72

A Wolves programme from a game at Celtic Park: Wolves programmes are ranked number one amongst Premier League clubs in collectable value according to a new survey by Where the Trade Buys

The figures put Wolves ahead of some of the Premier League’s biggest names and fanbases including Arsenal with £4,720.66 spent on their ten most valuable programmes; Tottenham at £4,678.25 and Leeds United at £4,248.31

A Wolves vs Real Madrid programme

Emma Thomson from wttb.co.uk, said the figures show just how prized club programmes are among fans and collectors, as well as highlighting the lasting power of print to preserve football’s most memorable moments.

She said: “For both fans and collectors, there’s something timeless about a printed matchday programme.

"Wolverhampton Wanderers’ position at the top of the table shows just how much these physical programmes still mean, with people willing to invest significant amounts of money to own a piece of football history.

“Even in an increasingly digital age, print retains a unique emotional and cultural value. As this research shows, decades-old programmes still resonate deeply with football supporters.”

The full research also reveals the most expensive individual programme ever sold across all 20 Premier League clubs, was a postponed 1968 First Division clash between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur fetching £2,868.82 on eBay.

You can view the complete league table ranking all 20 clubs by the total value of their top 10 programme sales here: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1YHzxcCPT-pxfh9GvVffBoeW6WbHkP6SjEhzC6QGrqDI/edit?usp=sharing