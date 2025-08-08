Arron Moss, aged 34, from Telford, bought one of his victims “big bouquets of flowers” and took them on “fancy” dates as he love-bombed them into falling for him, before his violent and abusive true colours came pouring out of his skin.

He broke the nose of one of his victims, left her with a huge laceration on her arm and strangled her while she carried her toddler in her arms - all in separate incidents. She lied to the authorities for him to spare him from justice out of fear.

Moss broke the ribs of his other victim on one occasion, and on another broke her wrist while out in public at a petrol station.

Arron Moss has been jailed after physically and mentally abusing two of his ex-partners. He was sentenced to seven years behind bars at Shrewsbury Crown Court. Picture: West Mercia Police

However, the physical injuries he administered were just part of the campaign of abuse Moss waged on the women, whose harrowing testimonies of the abuse they suffered at his hands were read at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The court was told how Moss got together with his first victim, who he moved in with in May 2017 after a relationship which had been “nice at the start”.

However, there was an argument on October 27 that year and she wanted to leave.

Moss “ripped the lid off her suitcase,” it hit her and broke her nose, which she needed an operation on.

The victim did not tell the authorities how she came by her injury and she stayed with Moss after he was “apologetic” and said he “didn’t mean it”.

She hid her injury with make-up and went back to work.

On a separate occasion, Moss threw a stair gate at the victim, hitting her on the arm and causing a laceration. She had to go to hospital again because of how deep the cut was.

Once in October 2021, they spent the day together and she had a haircut.

However, it took longer than expected for her hair to be finished and there was no time for Moss to get his done.

That made him angry, so he later strangled the victim while she had her toddler in her arms.

On August 8, 2022, after they had split, she messaged Moss’s current girlfriend asking to speak to him.

He turned up at her house, grabbed a metal bar and smashed the lights on her Audi, causing £1,380 of damage.

Moss would stop his victim from going out and made her withdraw from her friends. He set up cameras in her house to check who was visiting, saying it was “for her own protection”.

'I was, in his eyes, his possession. He completely ruined my life'

In a victim impact statement, she said: “I’m not here because of an awful accident or a one-off. For seven years he decided to abuse me. I lost everything at the hands of him. He completely ruined my life.

“I was, by nature, a very confident and resilient person. The abuse turned me into a nervous wreck.

“I prepped his meals and helped him financially. I couldn’t wear things if he didn’t like them.

“He had access to my phone and my location. I had to ask for my own money.

“I was, in his eyes, his possession. Even when I begged for my life he didn’t stop hitting me or tightening his hands around my neck.”

The court later heard what Moss did to his second victim.

They got together in late 2021 and she described it as “a nice relationship to start off”, before Moss became “jealous and aggressive”.

“He would throw things at her,” said prosecutor Simon Parry.

In August 2022, Moss accused her of cheating on him. “By this time she had no friends other than him,” Mr Parry said.

“He was screaming. He threw her into a wardrobe.”

Moss hit her with various items including a dog lead, before she hit her head on the floor and blacked out.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

In March 2023 Moss broke the victim’s wrist.

She had been out for food with friends before he picked her up in his car.

They pulled into a petrol station where he grabbed her, pulled her forward and started hitting her.

She tried to kick him to keep him away but he snapped the heel off one of her shoes and started hitting her with it.

He dragged her out of the car and caused her to fall to the floor.

She went to hospital and the injury to her wrist was confirmed.

Just a couple of months later, while she was still recovering from that ordeal, Moss demanded to see her phone.

He threw her off a bed and she hit a radiator before he repeatedly punched her while she curled up on the bed in the foetal position.

She tried to phone his mother but he took the device from her and smashed it.

Again she went to hospital and it was found she had broken ribs.

She told police, recounting years of physical and mental abuse, providing them with evidence including video footage.

'Bombarded with 'love'

Addressing Moss in a victim impact statement, she said: “Arron, nearly four years ago you came into my life. Things moved quickly and before I knew it you had moved into my house.

“You made me feel so important and special. I was bombarded with ‘love’.

“You bought me big bouquets of flowers and took me on fancy dates and nights away. What more could a girl ask for?

“You knew exactly what you were doing - making sure I was hooked and reliant on you.

“The act began to slip. There’s only so long you can pretend to be someone else.

“After a few short months, then came the violence. You smashed my home up, which I took so much pride in.

“You would cry and say you were sorry, and that you loved me.”

She said that Moss’s mother would phone her and beg her to stay with him after his violent episodes.

“I didn’t have any friends or family to call,” the victim said. “You made sure that I had no-one left.

“You would call me vile names in front of my son. Nothing was ever your fault.

“You will never take responsibility for your actions.

“My Women’s Aid worker is adamant I have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). My relationship with my family and friends is beyond repair. I live in fear every single minute.”

Moss, of Prince Charles Crescent, Malinslee, Telford, pleaded guilty to five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation and criminal damage. He has five previous convictions for six offences including for battery.

Robert Edwards, mitigating, said: “It is clear that his terrible behaviour is inexcusable. He did these absolutely horrible things.”

He said a psychologist’s report showed Moss has “dominant personality traits”.

“He becomes anxious and jealous in relationships,” Mr Edwards said.

Judge Anthony Lowe told Moss: “One thing that is clear is you knew what you were doing.

Judge Anthony Lowe

“You gave excuses for why you did it because you knew what you did was wrong.”

He jailed Moss for seven years and issued him with seven-year restraining orders, banning him from contacting his victims.

Horrific domestic violence - what to do if you need help

Detective Constable Izzy Broxton from West Mercia Police said: “Moss subjected both his victims to horrific domestic violence, in one of the worst cases we have seen.

“Thanks to the bravery of both his victims coming forward and supporting our investigation it led to this dangerous offender being given a custodial sentence.

“The fear of violence these women have had to live with is unimaginable, and we hope today’s result gives them the opportunity to move forward with their lives knowing Moss is in prison.”

You can report domestic abuse at westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/domestic-abuse/a1/report-domestic-abuse/

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org