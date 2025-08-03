Roadworks planned for a number of Shrewsbury routes

Kingston Drive will be closed for a total of 48 days beginning on Monday, August 4.

The closure is for Cadent Gas to carry out reinforcement work to rectify pressure issues.

An alternative route via London Road and Wenlock Road will be available throughout the work.

Meanwhile Leyburn Avenue in the town will be shut for five days from Monday, August 4.

The closure is to allow another utilities firm, Severn Trent Water, to carry out work to repair a waste water pipe.

Drivers will be asked to follow a diversion on Aysgarth Road and Richmond Drive.

Severn Trent will also be carrying out two days of work on Albert Street from August 6.

The road will be closed as a result.

An alternative route via Victoria Street, Severn Street, Beacalls Lane, or Beacalls Lane, The Dana, and Victoria Street will be available.