Talented international teens travel to Shropshire for West End training experience

Dozens of talented teenagers have been working with leading West End stars during the intensive week in Bridgnorth where they have had the chance to train and get one-to-one sessions with top-tier directors, performers and vocal coaches.

They include globally renowned musical director Alfonso Casado Trigo, Jessie Hart of Dirty Dancing and Les Misérables, Chris Key, the Worldwide Associate Director of Les Misérables, who has also played the lead role of Jean Valjean, and Lucy Key, whose starring role as Maria in West Side Story remains a career highlight.

They came together as part of Yellow Ticket Productions, which evolved from their determination and passion to bring their West End Experience to Shropshire in a bid to spot future stars of the stage.

They all have their own inspiring stories of how their careers were given a boost at summer camps and youth groups for the arts.

Lucy, who has been helping to lead the week, said today they had been truly wowed by the level of talent which has descended on Bridgnorth with the programme due to conclude on Saturday, August 2.

“There is a huge amount of talent, and it’s been great to harness it,” said Lucy.

“We are working with teenagers from the local area, and we also have young people who have travelled from all over the country and abroad to train with us. We have students from Spain and the Netherlands.

“I think we can underestimate young people and what they have to offer. We have uncovered some future stars most definitely having attracted young musicians as well as performers, and it's so exciting to work with them.”

Alfonso said: “Growing up surrounded by teachers and fellow students who inspired me was one of the reasons why I became the professional musician I am today.

“Originally from a little town near Seville, I remember attending summer music schools in Andalucía, where I would interact with other musicians of a similar age and learn and share music and life experiences. “

Student Issy Caddick said the week had been truly inspiring.

“This course has been such a valuable experience. From doing big group numbers to one-on-one work with West End professionals, this week has been truly inspiring, and I am so grateful to have been a part of it..”

The course will conclude with a showcase performance at Bridgnorth Endowed School, where students will share the stage with the professionals they’ve worked with throughout the week.

To find out more, visit https://www.yellowticketproductions.co.uk