Fire crews rush to B&Q in Shrewsbury after reports of fire - but stood down after smoking incident

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.44pm yesterday (July 29) reporting a property fire at the DIY and home improvement store off Featherbed Lane.

Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

However, reports from the fire service said the incident was a false alarm "due to a person smoking in the toilet of the premises".

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 7pm.