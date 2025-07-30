Church and bicycle bells ring out across Shropshire as group makes special visit to region

Around 35 bikes were parked up by St.Peter’s in Stoke on Tern, St Mary's Church in Market Drayton, St.Oswald’s in Hinstock, and St.Peter’s in Edgmond at different times throughout last Sunday (July 27).

Their riders are members of a unique club where enthusiasts combine their love for church bell ringing alongside the joy of cycling.

Cyclists visited churches across Shropshire. Picture: Keith Atkey

Travelling from areas across the country, the group came together for a day of ringing at churches across Shropshire, where bells are still rung by hand.

Shropshire resident Keith Atkey saw the group at St Mary's Church in Market Drayton. He said it is "rare" nowadays to hear all eight of the church's bells rung together, and that it was a "special joy" to hear them rung as "skilfully and harmoniously" as they were by the cyclists.

He also told the Shropshire Star that what made the event "particularly inspiring and encouraging" was the age diversity among the ringers with youngsters and older people taking part.

The group started their day at St. Peter's in Stoke-On-Tern before they travelled to St Mary's in Market Drayton where they rang for an hour, before they visited St.Oswald’s in Hinstock, and St.Peter’s in Edgmond.