Cyclist 'deliberately' hit by car and attacked in Shrewsbury is found after police appeal

West Mercia Police asked for the public’s help to find the victim due to his “potentially serious injuries” after the assault on New Park Road, Castlefields on Wednesday, July 16.

Officers were called to the road at around 8.15pm following a report that a man had been hit by a vehicle.

New Park Road was cordoned off by police outside Morris Lubricants

They said they believed the car was deliberately driven at the victim, who was riding an orange and black bicycle.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle then got out of the car to further assault him.

All those involved had left the scene before police arrived.

Detective Inspector Rich Davies from Shropshire CID said West Mercia Police were growing “concerned for his wellbeing” and wanted to make sure he received “urgent medical attention”.

But the force has now confirmed the cyclist has been found.

A spokesman said: “The victim of an assault on New Park Road in Shrewsbury has now been located. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Those with information about the incident are asked to call 01743 237414. Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org