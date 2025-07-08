There were fears for the event because National Grid has programmed in work in the high street for 2026 and it has been described as disruptive, but the council did not have the dates.

At a recent meeting Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell said it had now been confirmed that the high street will not be dug up in June.

Initial discussions have taken place about Armed Forces Day 2026, when it will be Kington’s turn to host the event.

The town clerk Liz Kelso and Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell recently met with Colonel Andy Taylor, a representative of the Lord Lieutenant, to discuss possible plans.

Armed Forces Day takes place at the end of June when Herefordshire holds a day where the Lord Lieutenant reviews the cadets and veterans and other events are arranged supporting it.

Traditionally it was always held in Hereford but in recent year other market towns have hosted the event.

The event would take place on Saturday, June 22 and Colonel Taylor had said some of the things the town did for the 80th anniversary of VE Day could be repeated for the Armed Forces Day event.

Town clerk Liz Kelso said some of the other towns have done shop front decorations and a glorified fete.

Councillor Bob Widdowson said the best route for a parade would be from the church, past the war memorial and the museum and then to the Recreation Ground, but he said the police would need to be informed and there would need to be road closures.

Members agreed to think about establishing a working party for Armed Forces Day 2026, to think about what they can do and how to do it. It will be placed on the agenda for the next meeting.