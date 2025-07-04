Pictured: Huge blaze involving felled trees in Market Drayton sparks warning as temperatures soar

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 5.40pm on Thursday (July 3) reporting a fire in the open on Walkmill Drive.

One fire crew was sent from Market Drayton Fire Station to the scene.

The fire in Market Drayton. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station FB

Upon arrival, the firefighters found that the incident involved the controlled burning of a quantity of cut trees and rubbish within a pit.

A spokesperson for the fire station said the fire was extinguished using one high pressure hosereel jet.

It was extinguished using a hose reel jet. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station FB

In a social media post designed to raise awareness, the spokesperson explained: “Due to the size of the fire, the lack of any water provision, a number of nearby trees and grass having already been charred by fire, and the extremely dry conditions of the undergrowth and the potential for the fire to spread, the fire was extinguished using one high pressure hose reel jet.”

They added: “If you are planning to have a controlled burn, we would respectfully ask that you think twice during this prolonged dry and warm period. The undergrowth is extremely dry at the moment and fires can spread rapidly.

The fire station shared advice on controlled burns too. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station FB

“If you continue with your burn, please ensure that you limit the size of the fire, clear the area around where you will be burning, have a water supply at hand, and ensure you contact our fire control on 01743260290, to notify them prior to lighting the fire so that fire appliances and crews are not mobilised unnecessarily.”

The incident was under control by 6.17pm.