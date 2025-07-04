Is Shrewsbury 'king of the indies'? Businesses celebrating national independent retailer day

Independents' Day highlights the diversity and quality of independent businesses, and calls for people to support them to ensure they can continue to thrive.

New figures have been released by Shrewsbury BID (Business Improvement District) in the run-up to the campaign, which show that independent traders are out-performing national brands in the county town.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said Shrewsbury was bucking the national trend when it came to the success of independent businesses - and urged shoppers to continue supporting their favourite shops.

“New figures from Beauclair Data show that last year 51 per cent of customer spend is in Shrewsbury’s independent retailers, compared to the UK average of 29 per cent,” he said. “That’s a significant difference and something to be celebrated.

“Even more independent businesses are opening in the town centre, with more than 20 opening in the past year, which clearly demonstrates the strength of the independent sector here in Shrewsbury.

“Independents' Day is the perfect time for shoppers to show their appreciation and continue to make Shrewsbury one of the highest-performing towns for independent retailers in the UK.”

Pollyanna Williams, of Snoop in Wyle Cop, said she loved being a part of the vibrant independent scene within Shrewsbury.

“It is actually the main reason I decided to move and open up Snoop here - there’s nothing better than being part of such a wonderful community of fellow small businesses, which make the town thrive.

“We’re into our third year now, and every month continues to get better, which I’m so thankful for. We may be biased but Shrewsbury definitely has the best customers.”

Andrew Prow, of Halon Menswear in High Street, which can trace its Shrewsbury roots back to the 1800s, added: “Like many long-established shops, Halon Menswear continues to trade successfully.

“In recent years, the loss of national department stores appears to have encouraged customers to rediscover local, independent businesses with deep roots in the community. We offer specialist products, keen prices, and a level of customer service that’s built on generations of trust and knowledge.

“We maintain a high standard of quality while keeping costs as affordable as possible for the customer by absorbing price increases where we can to maintain customer satisfaction and product integrity. Our priority is always to retain and reward long-term loyalty.

“Shrewsbury is a special, historic town - largely unspoiled by the failed regeneration efforts of the 60s - and we’re proud to be part of its living history. Our building has had a commercial use since 1780, with parts believed to date back to the 16th century.”

Shrewsbury BID is throwing its support behind Independents Day, with the Original Shrewsbury social media channels profiling 14 unique town centre businesses in the week leading up to the campaign’s key dates today and tomorrow (July 4 and 5).