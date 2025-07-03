Firefighters attend to flood in Telford property caused by a boiler unit

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Burford, Telford, just after 9pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 2).

One fire engine was dispatched from Tweedale fire station.

Firefighters attended to a flood in a Telford property last night. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found that the incident involved a boiler unit that had caused flooding within the property.

Firefighters isolated the water supply and electric supply and the incident was declared under control by 9:21pm.