Firefighters attend to flood in Telford property caused by a boiler unit
Firefighters attended to a flood within a property in Telford last night.
By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Burford, Telford, just after 9pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 2).
One fire engine was dispatched from Tweedale fire station.
Upon arrival, crews found that the incident involved a boiler unit that had caused flooding within the property.
Firefighters isolated the water supply and electric supply and the incident was declared under control by 9:21pm.