Firefighters attend to flood in Telford property caused by a boiler unit

Firefighters attended to a flood within a property in Telford last night.

By Geha Pandey
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident in Burford, Telford, just after 9pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 2). 

One fire engine was dispatched from Tweedale fire station

Firefighters attended to a flood in a Telford property last night. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA

Upon arrival, crews found that the incident involved a boiler unit that had caused flooding within the property. 

Firefighters isolated the water supply and electric supply and the incident was declared under control by 9:21pm.  

