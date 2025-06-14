Shrewsbury secondary school celebrates major milestone with opening of new facility

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The new facility at Shrewsbury Academy, part of the Marches Academy Trust, features cutting-edge science laboratories, a modern library, and design and technology classrooms.

The project has benefitted from Department for Education funding.

Julia Buckley MP officially opens the new building at Shrewsbury Academy

Ryan Jervis, chair of governors at Shrewsbury Academy, said: "This part of Shrewsbury has been underfunded for many years. While buildings alone do not educate children, this is a massive vote of confidence in our community and a clear sign that this school is moving forward.

"A huge thank you to the Marches Academy Trust for driving this project and ensuring our young people have access to first-class teaching and learning spaces."

Headteacher Jim Taylor shared his excitement about the new facility.

He added: "I am absolutely delighted with the new space, it is truly transformative. These facilities reflect our best intentions and highest expectations for our children and young people. We are relentlessly ambitious for every single young person here, and they deserve nothing less."

Julia Buckley MP with school leaders at Shrewsbury Academy inside the new facility

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley joined school leaders for the official opening of the building. Mrs Buckley praised the school’s progress and spirit.

"I am blown away by the children, the staff, and the incredible sense of hope and optimism here," she said. "The nurturing environment, the teamwork, and the belief that every child matters is tangible.

"Please feel as special as you are and be proud of what’s happening at Shrewsbury Academy."

The Marches Academy Trust said the opening of the new building marks a new chapter of education in Shrewsbury and hopes it can strengthen the school's ability to deliver a broad and balanced curriculum, and help pupils flourish.