XL Bully blamed for Telford dog attack that left pet needing veterinary care

The incident near the Hedingham Road playing field in Hadley left a dog injured and has led to calls from members of the public for stricter enforcement, West Mercia Police said.

PC Rob Hughes from the Safer Neighbourhood Team in Hadley and Leegomery said: "A local dog required emergency veterinary treatment recently after being attacked by an unleashed dog on the playing field near Hedingham Road, highlighting growing concerns about out-of-control dogs in public spaces across the area.

"The incident has caused a local resident to bring to our attention concerns about dangerous dogs and owners letting them loose on the playing field. They believe they are XL bully dogs. Regulations, particularly concerning XL Bully-type dogs, were added to the UK's banned breeds list in late 2023."

He explained that XL Bully dogs, officially known as American Bully XL types, are large, muscular dogs that have been subject to strict regulations since their ban. Adult males must be at least 20 inches (51cm) tall, while females must be at least 19 inches (48cm) tall to be classified as XL Bullies under government guidelines.

The officer continued: "The Hedingham Road incident is part of a worrying trend of unleashed dog attacks in public spaces. Recent UK statistics show that 15 per cent of dog owners report their dog having been attacked at a public dog park, highlighting the scale of the problem.

"Local residents are calling for stricter enforcement of leash laws and better education for dog owners about responsible pet ownership. Many parks have designated off-leash areas, yet incidents continue to occur in spaces where dogs should be under control.

"The injured dog in this week's incident received prompt veterinary care and is expected to recover fully. However, the attack has left both the pet and owner traumatised, according to witnesses."

He added: "Dog wardens and local authorities emphasise that all dogs, regardless of breed, must be kept under proper control in public spaces. Owners who fail to comply face potential fines and, in serious cases, dangerous dog orders.

"The incident serves as a reminder that responsible dog ownership includes ensuring pets are properly socialised, trained, and kept under control at all times in public areas."