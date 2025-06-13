West Mercia Police welcomes newest four-legged recruits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PDs Maui, Bella and Hugo are the force's latest graduate police dogs.

From left: PD Maui, PD Bella and PD Hugo

The trio will be working alongside officers on the front line, sniffing out drugs, cash and firearms in Shropshire and the wider force area.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Congratulations to our newest K9 paw-tners! Today, we welcomed PD Maui, PD Bella and PD Hugo to the front line after successfully completing their training.

"These incredible dogs are now fully licensed cash, drugs and firearms detection dogs, and will be working alongside their handlers to help keep our communities safe.

"We wish them all the best in their policing careers!"