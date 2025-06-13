Twice-failed Shropshire housing plans for up to 100 new homes near Market Drayton yoghurt factory resubmitted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cheshire-based Gladman Developments has lodged a third outline planning application to build a housing development with up to 100 new homes on land north of the A53 at Longford - close to the Muller factory.

The development included plans for 2.46 hectares of "formal and informal open space" which include a new children’s play area along with a wildlife pond and wildflower meadow.

Two previous applications for a development on the site have already been thrown out by Shropshire Council.

The first application was refused in January 2022 on the basis that the principle of development was not appropriate due to the site being in open countryside.

A second application was submitted one year later, but refused in May 2023 on similar principles, with the addition of a concern raised over the noise impact from the busy A-road.

But the developers say the "planning circumstances" have "move on significantly" since the plans were thrown out and are now hoping the third time is the charm.

The new development would be built off the A53 at Longford, near the Muller factory. Photo: Google

In the time since the applications were submitted and rejected, Shropshire Council's local plan - which identifies areas where development can take place - was withdrawn after significant concerns were raised by government inspectors.

In addition, the Government's pledge to build 1.5million new houses by the end of parliament included a significant increase for the Shropshire Council area, from 1,069 new homes to to 1,990 a year.

This meant Shropshire Council no longer had a five-year-land supply and means that the area will have to provide significantly more homes than it is currently.

Contained in the latest application for the Market Drayton development is a pre-application report compiled by Shropshire Council, that stated the principle of development would now be supported by officers, and no objection on noise or ecology grounds would be raised.

The report stated: "Market Drayton is a sustainable town and provides a wide range of local facilities and services for its residents. The proposed site is enclosed and will provide a safe pedestrian and cycle link into the town with several essential services within 500 metres distance away.

"The proposed site was a proposed allocated site under the draft local plan which considered the site sustainable and suitable for future residential development.

"In conclusion it is considered that the harm arising from the proposed development is not significant and the tilted balance in favour of sustainable development is engaged and an application for residential development on this site would be supported by officers."