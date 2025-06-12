We discover a luxury self care treat inspired by a Japanese cherry blossom tradition amid an exciting announcement about a Mind Oasis coming to the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It’s not easy to switch off these days with mobile phones lighting up with the latest update every few minutes, relentless email messages and a constant hum of traffic whether you're in the countryside or town.

So it’s more important than ever to take care of ourselves and ensure we get the relaxation we need to manage everyday life.

Whether it’s a walk in the park, switching off that mobile and getting stuck into a good book, or taking time out to enjoy a podcast - there are so many easy ways at hand to wind down and boost our wellbeing

Our senses deserve a treat now and again. And I recently discovered a luxury range that is a wonderful accompaniment to a self care routine.

The Ritual of Yozakura from Rituals Cosmetics

Inspired by a Japanese tradition of celebrating the beauty of cherry blossom trees in soft moonlight - called Yozakura.

The nocturnal festivity has been captured by celebrated Dutch wellbeing brand Rituals who have recreated it in a limited-edition range of products in a luscious self care package.

Key features include foaming shower foam, rich body cream, aromatic hand wash, a scented candle and fabulous, glittering body oil.

It’s an elegant collection - the deep purple packaging and sharp designs are a stunning addition to any bathroom or bedroom.

And this is complemented with the gorgeous fragrance encapsulated in each product - gorgeously flowerful and deeply sensuous - soothing Yoshino cherry blossom and nourishing black rice extract flow through the air as the products are dispensed.

I especially loved the creaminess of the shower gel which was a welcome comfort to soothe and cleanse my skin. The glittering body oil is equally delightful, so nourishing - I love the shiny speckles which glint with luxury throughout the day and night.

It’s not just me who has discovered the wonders of The Ritual of Yozakura - Rituals has brought back the limited-edition collection due to overwhelming public demand.

In fact the cosmetics brand says it has achieved ‘cult status’ among beauty fans - celebrated for its timeless fragrance, sophisticated packaging, and ability to turn daily rituals into luxurious self-care moments.

Rituals said: “We’re thrilled to announce the return of The Ritual of Yozakura – a luxurious, limited-edition collection from Rituals, relaunched due to overwhelming public demand.

“This elegant range is inspired by the Japanese tradition of Yozakura—cherry blossoms admired at night under soft moonlight.

“The collection is a sensorial celebration of renewal, serenity, and fleeting beauty.”

And it’s not the only exciting development from Rituals.

Rituals brings its groundbreaking Mind Oasis to London’s Oxford Street

Rituals Mind Oasis is coming to London Oxford Street

Luxury wellbeing brand Rituals is unveiling its first UK Mind Oasis this October.

The revolutionary sanctuary for the mind is opening right in the heart of Oxford Street in London.

It has already captivated wellbeing fans in Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Antwerp and Frankfurt with its treatments which blend science with immersive design.

Rituals says the Mind Oasis offers ‘a bold new way to unwind’ which is ‘redefining what luxury wellbeing looks and feels like’.

They say this involves multi-sensory experiences, deep relaxation, and a mental reset - all just steps away from the city’s hustle and bustle.

“We’re beyond excited to launch the Mind Oasis in London,” said Annemarie Forsyth, Managing Director, Rituals UK and Ireland. “Oxford Street is fast-paced and full of life—making it the perfect place to introduce a space that invites people to pause, breathe, and reconnect.”

The new flagship will also feature an exclusive product range, making it the ultimate UK destination for Rituals fans. Whether you're a longtime devotee or a curious newcomer, the Mind Oasis in London promises a next-level wellness experience.

Finding happiness in the smallest of things - a bit more about Rituals Cosmetics

Rituals Cosmetics is a proud certied B CorporationTM and is dedicated to continuously improving its social and environmental impact in the luxury beauty industry.

As a foremost founder of integrating bath, body and home care into a single portfolio, Rituals embraces the philosophy of transforming everyday routines into more meaningful moments.

Each product is inspired by an ancient tradition allowing you to find happiness in the smallest of things.

With an expansive innovation portfolio in body care, home fragrances, natural skin care, men care and home wear, Rituals invites the consumer to enrich their world with wellbeing moments.

Founded in Amsterdam in 2000, Rituals has since been established as a global industry expert in over 33 countries present in vibrant cities such as London, Paris and Hong Kong with more than 1,300 stores, 4,176 shop-in-shops, and the world's first Mind Oasis. As part of Rituals' commitment to continuously improving its social and environmental impact, the brand is on a journey to90% natural origin formulas and packaging that's either rellable, recyclable or made of recycled material.

Next to its sustainability efforts, the brand is committed to making an impact beyond the company with their pledge of 10 percent net profit towards the wellbeing of people and planet. For more information, please visit www.rituals.com.