Telford abuser attacked girlfriend in front of their children after she found search for 'stepdaughter porn' on his phone

James Johnson, aged 40, strangled and kicked his partner after she got upset at the “inappropriate material” she found on his phone.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, was told that Johnson and the victim had been in a two-and-a-half year relationship from September 2023.

The victim relocated from Leeds with her children to Telford to be with Johnson. But after a few months, the relationship “deteriorated”.

Telford Magistrates Court

“According to her, she found inappropriate material on his social media,” said Zahra Baqri, prosecuting. “There were trust issues.”On September 14, 2024, an argument broke out between them after she had taken hold of his phone.

She had found that Johnson had texted another woman and search history including "stepdaughter porn".

“He struck her across the face with full force,” Ms Baqri said. “She had ringing in her ears and her face felt tender.”