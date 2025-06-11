Telford drug driver, 26, given more than four years to pay off legal bill of almost £1,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kyle Lindo, aged 26, was caught driving a Ford Fiesta in Sunningdale, Hadley, Telford on November 25 last year after taking cannabis.

He was again caught driving under the influence of drugs in Telford on March 27 this year.

Magistrates in Telford banned him from the road for 28 months and ordered him to pay £981 to the court, made up of a £640 fine, a £256 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.