Volunteers at Shropshire hospice recognised for their contributions through week-long celebration

Between June 2 and 8, volunteers at Severn Hospice were given thank you treats, celebrations and heartfelt messages of appreciation.

It coincided with National Volunteers’ Week that shines a spotlight on the vital role that volunteers play within communities.

More than 1,000 volunteers support the hospice that operates across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and Mid-Wales.

This year’s celebrations included a series of long service award ceremonies that recognised more than 150 volunteers who have reached major service milestones - from five to 35 years.

Collectively, Severn Hospice said these dedicated individuals have given more than 1,650 years of service.

Severn Hospice Chief Executive Heather Tudor said: "We are so privileged to have so many wonderful volunteers who give their time and skills so generously. National Volunteers’ Week is dedicated to recognising all that they do, and there couldn’t be a more fitting time for us to say 'thank you'.

"Our volunteers bring passion, kindness and dedication to everything they do - whether they’re in our shops, gardens, supporting patients and families, helping behind the scenes, or lending a hand at events. They are truly the heart of Severn Hospice."

Among those who were honoured by the hospice was Anne Byrne and Mary Thomson, who have both generously given their time to Severn Hospice for 35 years.

Both are actively involved in many and varied activities within the Ellesmere Support Group to raise funds for the hospice.

Anne is also a familiar face at Severn Hospice's shop in Ellesmere where she helps prepare donated items for sale.

Reflecting on her time as a volunteer, Anne said: "It’s a real privilege to be part of such a wonderful organisation and to do something so meaningful. I love meeting with familiar people in the shop, it’s very special. The wonderful people of Ellesmere are very generous and supportive of the hospice.

"We are always looking for more volunteers in the shop and appreciate all the donations made to us. It's a great team to work with.

"My whole family gets involved with fundraising, especially with the support group. It’s incredibly rewarding to know we’re helping raise vital funds for hospice care. It means even more to us personally as the hospice cared for some of our very dear friends."

Fellow long-time volunteer Heather, added: "It is such a pleasure for our staff to personally thank our wonderful volunteers who have been with us through the years. Their loyalty, care and commitment have helped us grow, evolve and continue to support thousands of families through the most difficult of times."