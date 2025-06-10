'The passion for making a difference to children's lives is evident' - Shifnal nursery based in former bank reaps praise from Ofsted
Staff at a nursery in Shifnal have been praised by Ofsted for their "passion" to make a difference to children's lives.
By Luke Powell
The Old Bank Nursery has been graded 'Good' overall and across the board after an inspection by the education watchdog on May 2.
In a report published on June 5, inspectors praised the "warm" welcome that children receive when they arrive at the setting and noted that staff build "positive relationships" with them.
They were also impressed by the "wide range of interesting activities" for children at the nursery. During circle time, babies are said to look for a photo of themselves before placing it on the registration board.