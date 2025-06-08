Six summer things people in Shropshire should do this June – from summer markets to music festivals and open gardens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Summer is almost upon us, meaning there's many more excuses to get out of the house now the weather has warmed up.

Whether you’re a foodie, a culture vulture, or just love a good open garden, here are some must-dos in Shropshire to make the most of early summer.

1) Belle Vue Arts Festival

Belle Vue Arts Festival's scarecrow trail

The fortnight-long Belle Vue Arts Festival in Shrewsbury opened on Saturday (June 7) with an exciting lineup of gigs, walks and exhibitions.

This year's events include a family scavenger hunt on June 15, a local artists' exhibition at Barnabas Church Centre, and the popular art and scarecrow trail on display in residents' gardens on June 21 and 22.

2) Open gardens

Yoland and Roger Brown are opening their garden for the National Garden Scheme. Photo: Steve Leath

Each year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the country to raise impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

This month, several Shropshire homes will be opening their garden gates to raise money for good causes - including the quirky hillside garden of Brownhill House in Ruyton-XI-Towns, between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, on June 24.

Set across two acres of sloping land, the gardens have been transformed over the years into an eccentric paradise which the owners, Roger and Yoland Brown, say has a "surprise around every corner".