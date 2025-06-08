Shrewsbury meatball restaurant applies for alcohol licence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of The Meatball Shack in Shrewsbury have lodged an application for a new premises licence at their restaurant on Whitchurch Road.

The licence would allow the owners to supply alcohol to customers for consumption on and off the premises.

The Meatball Shack in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The application would cover alcohol sales between noon and 9pm from Wednesday to Saturday and from noon to 5pm on Sundays.

As part of the process, the application is open to representations before the licencing team grants or denies the application.

Any person wishing to make representations must do so in writing to the licensing team on licensing@shropshire.gov.uk or to The Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury, SY3 8HQ by June 20.