Shrewsbury man found with child-sized sex doll and indecent images at his home is sentenced

Mitchell Rogers, 34, of Benbow Quay, Shrewsbury, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children - in categories A, B, and C.

The images contained children between the ages of four and 16, and included images of "discernible pain or distress".

Robert Holt, prosecuting, said police had gone to Rogers' property at 7am on June 15, 2021, after receiving information that someone at the address had downloaded images of children.

During the search officers found a number of electronic devices, including a mobile phone, a laptop, a Kindle, a Macbook, and an iPad.

Mr Holt said officers confirmed the presence of images on Rogers' phone and he was arrested.

The court was told officers continued their search and found four pairs of female children's underwear and a child-sized sex doll.