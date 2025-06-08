Cosford rail services are back on for passengers travelling from the Air Show - and additional trains added

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Railway has announced that rail services returning from Cosford Air Show, between Telford and Wolverhampton, today are now 'planned to run as scheduled' after last-minute cancellations this morning.

The announcement of 'limited services' on trains was made on Saturday morning - hours before the show which attracts more than 50,000 visitors - was due to start.

A lack of train crews was blamed for the reduced services - prompting outrage from many passengers.

Now, the rail operator has said that after 'working really hard' to cover the services around the event, 'all scheduled services' are now planned to run after the event.

The update comes following a heavy backlash by commuters to the Midlands-based air show, with dozens of people raising complaints over the line's sudden cancellations.

Announcing the rescheduling of the lines, a West Midlands Railway spokesperson said: "We've worked really hard to cover all services after the event at notice, with all scheduled services now planned to run after the event.

"Additional services have been reinstated between Cosford and Wolverhampton/Shrewsbury, providing two trains per hour, in addition to Transport for Wales services, scheduled after the event in both directions."

At the time of cancellation, many took to social media to show their disdain for the alterations, with some asking why it was left so late.

X user, Ian J. Fincher, said: "Why is this being announced over a day in advance?

"Clearly staff have not been properly booked or are planning to phone in sick in advance.

"It is excuse after excuse every day. Are you incapable of employing enough staff to cover? Profit before people."

Adrian Lynch, another X user criticised the group for suggesting to 'plan ahead', saying that the services that visitors 'planned for' were then cancelled.

He said: "Plan ahead?!? People did because they were going to use the train and associated etc. You then cancel/reduce this planned service.

"What a load of rubbish. And you/the government wonder why people's default method is the car."

The lines have since returned to normal.