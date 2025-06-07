'Avoid the area': A483 closed by police after crash on one of Mid Wales' busiest routes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed Powys Police said a stretch of the A483 had been shut outside Newtown, in the Welshpool direction.

They said the closure was between the turning for the B4389 for Aberbechan and the B4386 junction for Abermule.

The route is one of the busiest in Mid Wales and people have been asked to avoid the area.

A post from police on social media said: "A483 - from the B4389 Aberbechan junction to the B4386 Abermule junction.

"The road is currently closed due to a collision.

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."

A number of residents have reported significant tailbacks in surrounding villages as drivers seek alternative routes to avoid the closure.