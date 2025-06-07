A483 update - major road re-opens after lengthy closure following crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dyfed Powys Police said the stretch of the A483 outside Newtown, in the Welshpool direction, was now open again.

The road was closer earlier today between the turning for the B4389 for Aberbechan and the B4386 junction for Abermule.

Police confirmed the road had reopened at around 4.30pm.

The route is one of the busiest in Mid Wales and people were asked to avoid the area.

A post from police on social media at 1pm explained the closure, saying: "A483 - from the B4389 Aberbechan junction to the B4386 Abermule junction.

"The road is currently closed due to a collision.

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."

A number of residents reported significant tailbacks in surrounding villages as drivers sought alternative routes to avoid the closure.