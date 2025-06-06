Strikes by airport workers could disrupt summer holidaymakers, union warns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Unite the union said workers at Glasgow Airport Ltd, ICTS Central Search, Swissport, Menzies Aviation and Falck could be balloted for walkouts.

The union said on Saturday (June 7) that if there is no successful resolution to the disputes in the coming days, it will move towards holding votes on industrial action within two weeks.

It warned strikes could “ground planes and passengers”.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said walkouts could be held from the middle of July.

More than 100 Swissport workers are locked in a dispute about rotas and work-life balance, according to Unite.

It said the company “is demanding that workers at extreme short notice have to work shifts at various times and for various durations, which is directly impacting on their personal lives”.

Unite said some Swissport staff are “struggling with chronic fatigue”.

Holidaymakers have been warned of the potential for strike action at Glasgow Airport over the summer as more than 800 workers from five companies are involved in pay disputes. Photo: David Cheskin/PA Wire

A further 250 ICTS Central Search workers, who deal with passengers directly in the security search area and process them for flights, are currently involved in a dispute over under-staffing, working conditions and pay.

A total of 120 workers employed by Glasgow Airport Limited have rejected a basic 3.6 per cent pay increase, with staff including airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers involved.

The same 3.6 per cent pay increase was rejected by 50 Falck firefighters who perform fire safety functions at the airport.

Meanwhile 300 Menzies Aviation workers, including dispatchers, allocators, airside agents and controllers, have rejected a basic uplift worth around 4.25 per cent.

The union recently announced a series of what it said were wage wins for 100 North Air workers across Scottish airports, and more than 140 staff based at Glasgow Airport employed by ABM and OCS.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Hundreds of workers at Glasgow Airport are heading towards summer strike action which would ground planes and passengers.

“The companies involved are all highly profitable and can easily afford to give our members better pay and working conditions.

“The truth is that they are denying fair pay increases to cynically boost their profits.”

Mr McIlvogue said: “Unite is in dispute with companies at Glasgow Airport which could ultimately bring hundreds of workers out on strike.

“The companies can resolve these disputes with Unite before that situation happens by addressing the legitimate concerns and pay aspirations of our members.

“If the companies refuse to work with Unite to resolve these disputes, then we will have no option but to open strike ballots. This could mean strike action happening from the middle of July.”

A spokesperson for Swissport said: “We are in dialogue with Unite – the talks so far have been constructive and we remain focused on working together to address the issues being raised.”

Glasgow Airport Ltd, ICTS Central Search, Menzies Aviation and Falck have been contacted for comment.