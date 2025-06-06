Seven amazing things to do in the West Midlands and Shropshire this weekend (June 6-8)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It's set to be a weekend full of celebrating diversity, music, comedy and fast planes across the region, with arenas, theatres, city centres and parks all putting on big events.

The arenas will be rocking across the region this weekend as a legendary comic brings his on-going national tour to a Birmingham arena, while Wolverhampton city centre will be awash with rainbow stripes and the skies over Shropshire will be lit up by extraordinary flying displays.

We've taken a look at what's on across the region and picked out some must-see events happening in the West Midlands and Shropshire for people to go and be part of.

Saturday, June 7 at Market Square in Wolverhampton - Tickets from £8.85

From 12pm until late

Wolverhampton Pride will bring hundreds of people out to enjoy a day of fun and togetherness

The highly anticipated Wolverhampton Pride event brings thousands of 'queer' (non-cisgender or non-hetrosexual) and non-queer members of the community to celebrate not only the gay community, but community togetherness as a whole.

This year's event has promised to be the biggest and best yet, as headliners include the drag-extravaganza Queenz, and Pussycat Dolls star, Kimberly Wyatt.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 7, with the doors and gates set to open at 2pm, before finishing at 8pm, with the parade through the city starting around 12pm.

Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7 at Utilita Arena in Birmingham - Tickets from £41.50

Doors open at 6pm, with show starting at 8pm

Peter Kay will bring his trademark humour to the stage at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, Peter Kay will bring his record-breaking live show to the stage of the Utilita Arena over two nights.