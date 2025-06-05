Special guest for sold-out Olly Murs outdoor summer concert at Ludlow Castle announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Singer-songwriter, and household name, Olly Murs is set to headline Live at Ludlow Castle on Saturday, July 26, as part of the ground’s outdoor summer concert series.

Murs shot to fame after wooing audiences in the sixth series of hit talent show The X Factor in 2009, where he finished as runner-up.

Since then, Murs has released seven studio albums which feature many chart-topping singles including Heart Skips A Beat and Troublemaker.

Olly Murs will be joined by three talented acts when he takes the stage at Ludlow Castle this July. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The pop singer’s show is currently sold out - but Ludlow Castle has now revealed the special guests that will accompany the famous singer-songwriter.

Featured in the line-up are UK R&B icon Lemar, viral 80s-influenced London outfit Deco & rising pop sensation and local star Cally Rhodes.

Global superstars The Script, Scottish rock royalty Texas and singer-songwriter Jess Glynne (accompanied by Remember Monday) will also be performing at Ludlow Castle this July.

Tickets for Live at Ludlow Castle are now available via the official website.