Ludlow man named in gang sentenced over Leominster cocaine dealing ring

A Leominster drugs ring has been smashed by police following an operation targeting a gang selling cocaine in Leominster.

Five offenders were sentenced to a total of seven years and three months at Worcester Crown Court on Friday, May 23.

Their prosecutions followed a series of warrants in Leominster on Tuesday, November 26, which were based on intelligence developed following a stop on a vehicle leaving the Birmingham area on the A449 in Kidderminster.

Ethan Pound. Photo: West Mercia Police

Police say a car, being driven by 60-year-old Philip Oldaker of Wyson Avenue, Brimfield, Ludlow, was stopped by officers as it was being driven back from the West Midlands area on Monday, September 23.

23-year-old Ethan Pound was located inside the vehicle, as well as a quantity of cocaine and cannabis.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Our investigation revealed that this journey was to collect drugs destined for onward sale into the local community of Leominster and officers quickly identified that these men were operating under the direction of Kenneth Stuchbery, of Bridge Street, Leominster.

"On November 26, police conducted simultaneous warrants leading to Stuchbery being charged for conspiracy to supply class A drugs – cocaine and remanded into prison.

Kenneth Stuchbery. Photo: West Mercia Police

"The investigation revealed a wealth of evidence demonstrating Stuchbery’s management of the drug supply enterprise. He would orchestrate the collection and sale of the cocaine as well as reaping the financial benefit from his offending."

Police say Stuchbery oversaw Oldaker and Pound along with Shane Butler, 27 and of Worcester Road, Leominster, and 31-year-old Jade Field of Paradise Court, Leominster.

All five pled guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs – cocaine and at Worcester Crown Court on May 23.

Kenneth Stuchbery was sentenced to four years and six months for his significant role in the drug dealing enterprise and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

Ethan Pound was sentenced to two years and nine months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

Philip Oldaker was sentenced to two years suspended, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187 and costs of £80.

Shane Butler was also sentenced to two years suspended and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

Jade Field was sentenced to 12 months, which was suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £187.

Lead investigator DC Kyle Hopkins, of Hereford Proactive CID, said: “We are pleased to have broken this drug ring operating within the small market town of Leominster, managed by Kenneth Stuchbery.

“The misery and suffering brought about by drugs into our communities is well documented and Stuchbery committed these offences for financial gain.

“The sentences imposed demonstrate that offending of this nature will not be tolerated by West Mercia Police and detectives will relentlessly pursue those who commit it, regardless of where they operate, and will always seek to prosecute those who cause harm to the people we are here to protect and serve.”