'I'm on a mission to highlight the West Midlands pothole problems by making them look pretty by planting bright flowers'

A man fed-up with pothole-ridden roads is filling them with flowers - and even targeted one right outside a police station.

Harry Smith-Haggett has made it his mission to shine a light on the potholes plaguing towns across the UK - by planting flower pots in the cracked roads.

Harry Smith-Haggett with his 'Pretty Pot Holes' hi vis.

His efforts have drawn the attention of more than nine million people on TikTok - as well as the support of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who turned up to transform a road in Staffordshire with him.

The landscaper and decorator first began his war on potholes because of a particularly frustrating one near his home in Horsham, West Sussex, which never seemed to get fixed.

He decided to plant a flower inside the pothole in the hopes of drawing attention to it, and, just two days later, it had been tarmacked over.

This small victory motivated Harry to keep going, and now, he has filled in hundreds of potholes across the UK.

Harry, who films himself planting the flowers wearing a customised pink hi-vis vest which reads 'Pretty Pot Holes', said: "Originally it started because there was one specific pothole near my house which I was fed up with.

"I had to go around it everyday and it never got filled. So I wanted to do something about it.

"I wanted to fill it with concrete myself but I knew that legally I couldn't - so I just decided to put a plant in there.

"I never planned to start this massive pothole journey.

"But I planted the flowers on Saturday and by Monday morning, the pothole had been tarmacked.

"So I thought, 'This worked. I might do a few more.'

"I posted on TikTok and started getting a few views, and now, I've been all over.

"People send me street names to go to and I head over to plant plants in the few spare minutes I have."

Recently, Harry has targeted potholes directly outside Horsham Police Station - filling them with red and purple flowers.

He said: "I first went back in September and a geezer who drove up beside me wasn't very happy with me.

"But I noticed the other day that the potholes were still there so I thought I'd go back.

"This time, I went into the police station and spoke to an officer. He said: 'Crack on, I hope the plants are still there when I leave work.'"

Another of Harry's recent stunts involved MP Nigel Farage, who joined in with a planting session in Staffordshire.

In the video, Farage asks Harry, who goes by harry_pretty_potholes on social media, "What are you doing here, mate?"

Harry said: "I'm just filling these potholes in, Nigel. I don't have the licence to tarmac and I don't have the licence to alter the road surface, so I thought I would make them look pretty."

Farage calls the work "amazing" - and then helps Harry plant the last pothole.

In a separate video, also posted on Harry's page, the politician says: "Every county council in Britain should be watching this man. He is shaming and embarrassing them."

Speaking about the reaction he gets online, Harry claimed it's "95 per cent positive".

He said: "No one likes potholes so it's pretty hard to hate what I'm doing.

“There's the odd person who says I should just report the potholes - but I've spoken to people who have been reporting a pothole for three years and nothing gets done.

"Whereas through the plants, I've had loads of potholes filled.

"So yeah, it's 95 per cent positive.

"I'm just hoping to make people smile - and get some roads fixed along the way."

