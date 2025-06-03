Midsummer Revels - a one day arts and nature festival will be held in Powys

Midsummer Revels will be held at Pentwyn Farm courtesy of Shakespeare Link and Radnorshire Wildlife Trust on Saturday, June 21.

It will run from 11am until 6pm and the one-day festival promises to be a place where creativity meets community, and nature becomes your stage.

Whether you’re a family seeking summer adventure, a theatre-lover, or a curious wanderer, you’re invited to explore a day shaped by play, storytelling, and togetherness.

With arts and nature themed workshops, and hands-on activities for all ages, the day will culminate in a joyful open-air adaptation of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, a midsummer celebration like no other.

Bring a blanket, your family, and your imagination – and immerse yourself in a magical day of creativity and nature in the heart of Powys.

The day will begin with creative activities, workshops and nature inspired happenings for all ages from 11am until 2pm.

Then from 2pm until 5pm there will be an open air performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

No booking is required for the event itself, just come along! But the organisers would love to know if you’re planning to attend. Let them know, either via email or their Facebook event page and follow their socials for updates and info.

They are encouraging visitors to make use of their shared bus system to help reduce the number of individual car journeys to the site. Buses will run from Rhayader, Llandrindod, and the Knighton/Presteigne area, bringing you to Pentwyn and returning after the performance.

To reserve a seat on the bus, please email jemma@shakespearelink.org.uk.This helps organisers plan numbers and ensure everyone can travel comfortably.

For those travelling by car Pentwyn Farm has parking on-site at Pentwyn Farm, Llanbister Road, (off the B4356 opposite Llugwy Farm), Powys, LD1 5UT

OS Map Reference: SO 18331 72659,

What3Words: sprouted.responds.giving

The Heart of Wales Line has a station at Llanbister Road so if you fancy a cross country walk to and from the event, there is a train from Llandrindod that leaves at 11:44 but if you want to see the whole of the play, there would be a wait after the end as the last return train departs Llanbister Road at 19:46. From Knighton, there is a train departing at 10:58 which would be ideal, but the return trains are either 15:51 or 20:42. The walk about 1.7m each way and is mostly along The Heart of Wales Line Trail.

The event has been made possible by generous funding and support from The Ashley Family Foundation, Community Foundation Wales and The Gibbs Trust.