Free open day at The National Cycle Museum this Saturday

Free parking will be provided in the car park at the rear the Automobile Palace, home to the museum.

As the date falls during National Volunteering Week, the museum is keen promote the value and importance of volunteers who help to run the attraction.

The museum’s volunteers meet visitors from around the world who are fascinated by more than 200 cycles and cycling memorabilia on display and the stories associated with them. The exhibits cover in excess of 200 years of cycling history.

The charity has been based in the Automobile Palace since 1997 and the museum is located in the original workshop. It’s the UK’s main cycle museum and one of the world’s best.

The displays include various illuminated cabinets, some with model cycles inside, which had been donated to the museum recently.

The museum is normally open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.