'We are living in an increasingly dangerous world' - Telford MP reacts to Government defence spending review

Today (June 2), Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer revealed ambitions to increase defence spending from 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent over the next parliament as part of plans to move the UK to a state of "war-fighting readiness".

At least six new munitions factories are set to open alongside the procurement of up to 7,000 long-range weapons, as part of a new strategic defence review announced by the Government.

Moreover, up to 12 attack submarines will be built for the Royal Navy as part of the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) partnership while £1 billion will be invested in a new cyber command and increasing the UK's digital capabilities.

Last year, the Government spent more than £1.5 billion on defence contracts across the West Midlands. Defence industry firms across the county and the West Midlands also employed more than 22,000 people.