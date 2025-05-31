Refurb set for historic Ludlow pub after Black Country Ales takeover
Plans to refurbish Ludlow's 17th century Unicorn Inn have been given the green light.
By Megan Jones
The Grade II listed Unicorn Inn in Ludlow is set for a facelift after plans for its refurbishment were greenlit by Shropshire Council.
The historic pub - parts of which date back to the 16th and 17th centuries - closed in 2023 and was put up for sale with a price tag of £350,000.