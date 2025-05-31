MP receives more than a hundred complaints about potholes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson launched his 'Pothole Patrol' in March allowing residents to highlight some of the more egregious examples that need repairing.

Mr Anderson and a South Shropshire pot hole

The MP said he has received more than a hundred responses between March 27 and May 12 from residents across South Shropshire.

Mr Anderson said he launched his campaign after the Government pledged only a "fraction" of funding announced by the last government as part of Network North.

The £8.3 billion plan that the previous government had published in October 2023 committed to resurfacing 5,000 miles of road as part of a decade long repair scheme.

He said ministers have since reduced Shropshire's allocation to £9 million for the next year only.

Ahead of the Government's spending review taking place in June, Mr Anderson has submitted the results of this survey to demonstrate the importance of this issue.

He said the most reported areas included Cleobury Mortimer, Church Stretton and Craven Arms, and Worfield.

Three in every four people had previously reported the issue to Shropshire Council but almost a quarter had not reported it, he found.

He has now submitted a full list of the potholes to the council.

One resident said on the survey: "Fixing our roads is a safety critical issue facing Shropshire drivers every day. We are now seeing drivers swerving to avoid potholes, increasing the likelihood of serious head on collisions."

Mr Anderson added: "I am fully committed to improving the condition and quality of our roads in South Shropshire. It is a vital part of my mission to ensure residents have safe, well-maintained roads. So, I am concerned that the new government has decided against the last government's long-term approach to investing in our highways by publishing allocations for the next year only.

"It has also held back a quarter of funding until councils can prove that they are meeting stringent criteria during the summer months. Having received responses from over a hundred residents, my Pothole Patrol initiative has demonstrated the importance of unlocking the full funding. I have submitted a list of every road that residents have raised with me to Shropshire Council. I have urged them to ensure these roads are repaired as soon as possible."