Dedicated 'home birth team' to provide provide antenatal and postnatal care launched by Shropshire hospitals

The team will provide a home birth service to women and their families in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

Women who choose to birth at home will have a named midwife to provide antenatal and postnatal care.

SaTH has launched the 'Home Birth Team' for people preferring to give birth at home. Photo: SaTH

Families will be attended by two midwives in labour, at least one of whom will be from the Home Birth Team, wherever possible. The team consists of seven midwives who will provide 24/7 continuity of care.

Tasha Simmons, community and midwife-led unit matron, explained: “Although SaTH already offers home births, having a dedicated team means we can provide greater personalised care to people who want to birth at home.

“Families will get to know our team throughout pregnancy and their experience will centre on collaborative decision-making and on birth preferences being safely supported.”

Paula Gardener, interim chief nursing officer, said: “As an organisation we are constantly working to improve how we can better listen to our service users.

“Having a dedicated team of midwives ready to support the birth preferences of families in our communities means continuity of care and an opportunity for strong and trusting relationships to be forged. We are excited to get to work.”

To find out more about having a home birth, speak to your community midwife.

More information on where to give birth can be found via the official NHS website. For updates on the Home Birth Team, visit SaTH Maternity Information Hub on Facebook.