County hospital trust appointed non-executive directors

Professor Heidi Fuller, Head of School for Allied Health Professions and Pharmacy at Keele University, and Jon Sargeant, former Chief Financial Officer at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust, joined Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trist (SaTH) last month.

A statement from the trust said: "As a senior academic leader within higher education, Heidi has extensive experience of improving sustainability, overseeing and developing quality and academic standards and leading research and innovation programmes.

"Alongside her role as Head of School, Heidi is Research Director at the Wolfson Centre for Inherited Neuromuscular Disease. This Muscular Dystrophy UK “Centre of Excellence” is based at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

"Heidi also holds roles on the Staffordshire Integrated Care System’s Education, Training and Development Group and its Leadership and Talent Programme Group."

Heidi said: “I have been really impressed by the trust’s commitment to multidisciplinary learning and its ambitions to grow research, education and innovation opportunities throughout the organisation. There is a lot of exciting work happening within SaTH to support students and staff to grow and be the best they can be for patients.

“I am looking forward to working with the Board to further integrate NHS and academic learning to help us deliver the highest standards of evidence-based healthcare for our communities.”

The trust added: "Jon has worked in the NHS for more than 35 years with roles including Deputy Chief Executive Officer (acting) at Doncaster and Deputy Chief Executive at Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust.

"During his role at Doncaster, Jon worked as Director of Recovery, Innovation and Transformation supporting partnership working within the two new Integrated Care Systems and leading a recovery programme following COVID-19.

"His impressive background in financial transformation will support the board to deliver improved performance and financial sustainability for the future."

Jon said: “I am so pleased to be joining the board and supporting the trust to do all that it can to improve the care that is provided to patients. We can see the progress being made against our biggest challenges and the collective ambition to become a more modern, sustainable NHS.

“It is an exciting time to join the Trust with the clinical, digital and estates transformation underway and I am looking forward to being involved.”

Andrew Morgan, Chair-in-Common at the trust said: “I am delighted to welcome Heidi and Jon to the trust. They both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience aligned to our biggest priorities. Their passion for education, research and transformation will help us on our improvement journey to improve quality and deliver value for the communities we serve.”