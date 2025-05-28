Women from all over Radnorshire show off extraordinary skills at WI County Show

Knighton Mayor Chris Branford was welcomed along with visiting guests from neighbouring Women’s Institute Federations and Powys Radnor Federation of Women’s Institute own members.

The show took place at Knighton Community Centre.

On display were arts, crafts, cookery and much more in an inter-institute competition showcasing the various skills of the many members throughout the federation.

With a high standard of work yet again, judging took place in the morning, followed by a sumptuous lunch by the WI catering team and then doors opened for members and visitors to see and wonder at the items on display and find time for afternoon tea too.

Rounding off a very challenging and successful event, Mrs. Branford presented the many trophies covering the seven categories of skills with the overall winning institute Aberedw WI and member Gillian Morris collecting the County Shield amongst several other awards.

Winning the new category of Beginner Art was the Federation’s own Chair Ann Lloyd of Stowe and Stanage.

For further information on the W.I. in your area contact Ann Lloyd at prfwi,chairman@gmail.com