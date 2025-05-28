The Quack Pack led to many laughs when they entered the main ring

A pig and her many piglets taking a break at Llanbister Show

Two marquees were demolished at the first Radnorshire agricultural event of the season – but the show went on.

Organisers were blown away by the good turnout for Llanbister Show on Bank Holiday Monday, despite wind and rain. The wind demolished two marquees a couple of nights before and activities had to be squeezed into remaining tents and a horsebox!

Everyone took it good spirits, helped by uplifting music and song from Llandrindod Silver Band and music charity Music Anywhere.

And few people could avoid laughing at the antics of the famous Quack Pack runner ducks being herded by sheepdogs in the main arena.

Llandrindod's Town Crier Jan Swindale very kindly lent a traditional voice and welcome to the official opening, alongside Show President Reg Bowen.

Most of the regular competitions - craft, produce, art, photography, the sheep, pig, dog, horse and jumping shows had very good numbers of entries.

Winners and more details of the events will be available soon on the Show's Facebook page or email llanbistershow@hotmail.com

