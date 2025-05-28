A Fleetwood Mac tribute band will be playing live in Llandrindod Wells in June

Seven Wonders are a seven-piece, 100% live band, who have come together to pay tribute to the legacy of Fleetwood Mac.

The band covers all eras of the Fleetwood Mac collection; from the timeless Peter Green years, through to the 80’s classic Tango in the night.

Seven Wonders capture the Spirit of Fleetwood Mac and they do it with passion and appreciation for this classic band.

Be prepared to sing and dance the night away to classics including: Go your own way, Don’t stop, The Chain, Everywhere, Rhiannon, Dreams, Little lies, Oh well, Edge of seventeen and many more…..

Seven Wonders will be at the Albert Hall in Llandrindod Wells on Saturday, June 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24.50 for adults, £22.50 for senior citizens and under 16’s and gig goers will be able to sit where they like.

Book online with TicketSource at www.ticketsource.co.uk/TheAlbertHallLW or call 0300 102 4255. For more information visit thealberthall.co.uk