Watch the drama as dozens of daredevils join the 2025 Cheese Rolling chase near Gloucestershire

Daredevils have taken part in one of Britain's wackiest contests by throwing themselves down a steep hill for the annual Cheese Rolling competition.

Thousands have turned out to watch the quirky event of the annual cheese rolling competition on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26).

Cheese lovers chase a 7lb (3kg) Double Gloucester wheel down one of the UK's steepest hills as part of a centuries-old tradition.

The event, which takes place at Cooper's Hill, near Gloucestershire has a world-wide audience due to its bizarre nature.

Pictures and videos show people hurtle down the hill while tripping, stumbling and jumping.

The tradition sees the cheese hit speeds of up to 70mph as runners chase it down the ultra-steep 200yd hill.

Injuries in the past have included broken arms, legs and even backs.

The annual tradition was first documented in a message to the Gloucester town crier in 1826, nearly 200 years ago.