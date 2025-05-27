Edward Derbyshire will be presenting Malvolio Between the Sheets at the Willow Globe at Llanwrthwl on Saturday, June 14

Christopher Malvolio always dreamt of being a scholar and a playwright

There will be two performances during the day, one at 2.30pm and one at 7pm.

Unfortunately, although he studied hard at his books, even gaining a place at Cambridge University at the tender age of 16, he was destined to enter service with the Lady of the Big House in the City, Olivia Anuliaurei.

Nonetheless, Christopher secretly continued his studies at night, by candlelight, though never under the covers.

He was a serious young man, devoted to literature and music. Puritanical by nature, he controlled his wilder side until one stormy night when, outside the local tavern, he came across a letter addressed to him, in which the Lady Olivia seemingly declared her love. Always one for an academic puzzle, the cryptic letter opened his heart and fired his ambitions in love. No longer was he to be the reserved, teetotalling, critical Christopher of the past! Love conquers all…

Much of this is a story you may know. Join Malvolio on his tragicomic journey as he narrates how it all began, introduces you to some of his favourite live piano music, shows off his favourite colour and, against all the odds, has the final say…

The running time will be 90 minutes plus a 20 minute interval and a bar and cakes will be available.

Tickets are £14 for adults, £7 for under 16’s, and a family ticket for two adults and two children is £35

Book tickets online at www.shakespearelink.org.uk and for more information email info@shakespearelink.org.uk or call 01597 811487