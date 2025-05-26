New cash machine planned for Bridgnorth town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

NCR Atleos has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to install the new machine to the right of the entrance to Peepo at 84 to 85 High Street in the town.

Documents with the application explain: "We are proposing to install an ATM to the right-hand side of the main entrance. The ATM will be installed through an existing doorway as a through a laminate installation.

"The property is situated within a two-storey property on a main High Street which compromises of rows of two- to three-storey buildings with commercial units on the ground floor.

The machine would be installed to the right of the entrance to Peepo. Photo: Google

"We consider that the installation of this ATM will not be detrimental to the existing street scene."

A decision on the application will be taken at a later date.