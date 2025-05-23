Olly Murs apologises after walking off stage due to voice troubles ahead of Birmingham and Manchester gigs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 'Troublemaker' singer cancelled his show in Glasgow on Thursday (May 22) evening after just six songs.

Addressing his fans in a video to Instagram, he said he was "so sorry", adding he had "never done this in 15 years".

The singer, who shot to fame after appearing on ITV's 'The X Factor' in 2009, is due to perform at Birmingham's bp pulse Live on Saturday (May 24) evening.

Olly Murs

He said: "Most of the time, as singers you can kind of get through it if your voice isn't 100 per cent but I walked out tonight thinking 'my voice was great'.

"Yeah, I maybe felt a little bit run down but I didn't think I couldn't do the show because I wouldn't have come out there otherwise. To walk off after six songs - as I said on stage, I am so sorry.

"In 15 years I have never done this. As you can probably hear from my voice, it just sounded rubbish and it's unfair for you guys that have spent all that money to come and see me - you deserve the best show and me at my best."

He updated fans in a second video to say he was due to see a doctor and was going to do his "absolute best" to make his weekend shows.

The singer is also set to perform in Manchester tonight (Friday, May 23) and at The O2 in London on Sunday in front of sold-out crowd.